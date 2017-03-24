SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate fell to 5 percent in February as the state’s employers added 22,900 nonfarm payroll jobs.

The state Employment Development Department said Friday that last month’s rate was a drop from a revised 5.2 percent in January.

In February 2016, the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent.

The January figure was revised from a preliminary 5.1 percent reported earlier this month.

