California unemployment rate dipped to 5 percent in February

By Published:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate fell to 5 percent in February as the state’s employers added 22,900 nonfarm payroll jobs.

The state Employment Development Department said Friday that last month’s rate was a drop from a revised 5.2 percent in January.

In February 2016, the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent.

The January figure was revised from a preliminary 5.1 percent reported earlier this month.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s