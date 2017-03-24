Discovery Bay man arrested for molesting three teenage girls

DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) — Authorities in Contra Costa County arrested a man who was connected to multiple acts of child molestation towards teenage girls in Discovery Bay.

Gary Burbank, 36, was arrested for molesting three teenage girls and is on bail for $14.2 million dollars. According to Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit, there may be more victims affected.

Sheriff deputies identified the three victims and they were reported to be within the ages of 14 to 16-years-old. Authorities said one of the female victims reached out to investigators and identified Burbank.

An arrest warrant was issued at Burbank’s home, and uncovered evidence linked him to allegations of having sexual contact with minors.

According to sheriff deputies, Burbank is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility. He is facing multiple counts of child molestation, rape and aggravated sexual assault.

Sheriff Deputies advised anyone with information on this investigation to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at 925-313-2625.