East Bay police looking for alleged bank robber

SAN RAMON (KRON) — Police are looking for a suspect, who is possibly armed, after a bank was robbed Tuesday in San Ramon.

Around 1:27 p.m. officers responded to reports of a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 2821 Crow Canyon Rd.

A suspect entered the bank and confronted several bank employees, police said.

He allegedly demanded that the tellers give him large bills.

He appeared to be armed with a gun, possibly a revolver, according to police.

Authorities believe the same person robbed that same bank back on Feb. 6, 2017.

The suspect in the February robbery also appeared to have a revolver, and directed one of the employees to walk him out of the building, police said.

The suspect walked with the employee for about 150 yards to a residential area before telling the employee to go back to the bank.

The suspect is described as a white man, 40 to 45-years-old, and was wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, a light colored baseball hat and black sunglasses.