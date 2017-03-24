KRON4’s Teacher of the Week: Clare Dreyfus

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 is proud to honor Clare Dreyfus as our Teacher of the Week for the week March 27, 2017.

Clare Dreyfus teaches 5th grade at the San Francisco Unified School District.

NOMINATE A TEACHER OF THE WEEK

Here is the winning nomination:

Why are you nominating this educator?:

Clare is a first year teacher, raised in Silicon Valley and graduated from Stanford’s teacher education master’s program, who is totally dedicated to bringing the latest technology tools to her underserved 5th graders in the Outer Mission. As an example of her energy and initiative, Clare recently requested donations for Google chromebooks for her classroom through donorschoose.org, a charitable website dedicated to raising funds for specific classroom needs. Like a Christmas miracle, Google stepped in and agreed to provide enough chromebooks for each of Clare’s deserving students! In this multi-cultural classroom, with a wide range of reading, math and other skills, the technology will help Clare customize lessons for individual students based on their abilities, which will enhance all of her students’ learning on a daily basis.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s