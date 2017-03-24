KRON4’s Teacher of the Week: Clare Dreyfus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 is proud to honor Clare Dreyfus as our Teacher of the Week for the week March 27, 2017.

Clare Dreyfus teaches 5th grade at the San Francisco Unified School District.

Here is the winning nomination:

Clare is a first year teacher, raised in Silicon Valley and graduated from Stanford’s teacher education master’s program, who is totally dedicated to bringing the latest technology tools to her underserved 5th graders in the Outer Mission. As an example of her energy and initiative, Clare recently requested donations for Google chromebooks for her classroom through donorschoose.org, a charitable website dedicated to raising funds for specific classroom needs. Like a Christmas miracle, Google stepped in and agreed to provide enough chromebooks for each of Clare’s deserving students! In this multi-cultural classroom, with a wide range of reading, math and other skills, the technology will help Clare customize lessons for individual students based on their abilities, which will enhance all of her students’ learning on a daily basis.