Man detained in Sacramento quadruple homicide officially arrested

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Friday morning, police arrested 56-year-old Salvador Vasquez-Oliva of Sacramento in connection to the deaths of four people in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

After a relative reported that something might be wrong Thursday, police found four people dead in a home on the 1100 block of 35th Ave.

Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the victims are two adults and two children. How they were killed remains unclear.

“This does not appear to be a random act,” Officer Linda Matthew said. “We believe the victims were known to the suspect.

Vasquez-Oliva was originally detained Thursday, but was not officially arrested until Friday morning. He has since been booked into the Sacramento County Jail where he remains in custody.

“Even though an arrest has been made, this remains a very active investigation so only limited information can be provided at this time,” police said.

Investigators will remain at the scene on 35th Ave. for the duration of the day as they continue to process the scene.

At this time the names, sex, gender, and relationship of the victims are not being released to the public and will be completed by the Coroner’s Office at a later time, police said.