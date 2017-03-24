FREMONT (KRON) — BART unveiled their new Warm Springs/South Fremont station in south Fremont to the public Friday morning.

The new station located at 45193 Warm Springs Blvd. is set to officially open on Saturday.

The first train is scheduled to depart at 5:45 a.m. while the first arriving train is scheduled for 7:04 a.m.

The Warm Springs Extension had added 5.4-miles of new tracks from the existing Fremont Station.

This marks a milestone for BART and South Bay riders.

The Warm Springs/South Fremont Station is also solar powered and features the largest art installation in the BART system.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates