Oakland Mayor outlines plan to keep Raiders

(KRON) Oakland’s Mayor Libby Schaaf is making her best pitch to keep the Raiders in the Bay Area.

On Monday the NFL owners are expected to vote on allowing the Raiders to relocate to Las Vegas. Most NFL insiders believe Raiders owner Mark Davis will get the 24 votes necessary to move the team.

On Friday Mayor Schaaf finally made public the plans for a new Raiders and A’s stadium on the current site of the Oakland Coliseum and Arena.

“We’re not giving up in the fourth quarter,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. “Since I took office two years ago, I have been focused on taking a team-centered approach that is responsible to the Raiders, the NFL, the fans and the taxpayers of Oakland. We’ve been successful in doing the environmental clearance, aligning the City and the County which jointly own the land, engaging the league and bringing partners to the table in the Lott Group and Fortress who have the financial backing, compassion for this community and intimate knowledge of the game — on and off the field — to get a deal done. All that’s missing is the Raiders.”

In Oakland’s proposal, The Fortress Investment Group led by Ronnie Lott would lend the Raiders $600 million, Oakland would be responsible for $200 million in infrastructure improvements. The City would use its share of taxes generated by the stadium and mixed-use development to fund the infrastructure plan.

The City has also applied for a regional transportation grant for a $50 million upgrade to the Coliseum BART Station.

There will be a keep the Raiders in Oakland rally Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Eastside Club at the Oakland Coliseum.