MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Arguably, some people will say there are drivers on the road who do not know the basics of driving.

And then there are the people who prove it by their actions.

So, the question is–do they know the law, or do they not care?

Stanley Roberts went to go find out.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

TONIGHT AT 10

So many people claim to have zero knowledge of even the basic driving laws…… or are they simply choosing to ignore them? pic.twitter.com/KjKxmHU8ik — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) March 25, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js