People Behaving Badly: Illegal business district U-turns in Mountain View

By and Published:

 

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Arguably, some people will say there are drivers on the road who do not know the basics of driving.

And then there are the people who prove it by their actions.

So, the question is–do they know the law, or do they not care?

Stanley Roberts went to go find out.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s