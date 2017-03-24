Police: Beaten man arrives at hospital with mouth glued shut

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man arrived at a Missouri hospital with his lips apparently glued together after coming under attack from several people in an ongoing dispute.

Lt. Tad Peters says the man showed up Thursday at a hospital the Springfield, Missouri, suffering from injuries consistent with having his mouth glued shut. Peters says the man had also been struck with some type of object.

Peters says no one has been arrested in the attack.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

