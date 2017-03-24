Police find “meth sandwich” during traffic stop

By and Published:

EL DORADO (KRON) — Police in El Dorado, Kansas discovered what looked to be a peanut butter and jelly sandwich during a traffic stop.

No big deal, right?

But then police discovered that the sandwich had a zipper.

And when the fake fabric PB&J was opened, cops found a pouch hidden inside.

A pouch, they say, was filled with meth.

“During a search of the vehicle, a sandwich bag was located. inside the sandwich bag was an undetermined amount of methamphetamine,” said Sgt. Jeff Murphy of El Dorado Police.

The man with the meth sandwich was arrested and booked into jail.

