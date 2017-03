FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Fairfield, according to police.

The shooting happened on Great Jones Street and Illinois Street, police said on Twitter at around 2:30 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Fairfield Police are investigating a shooting death on Great Jones St/Illinois St. Active investigation, no further details — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) March 24, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js