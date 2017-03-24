Police: Man killed in gang-related shooting in Salinas

SALINAS (KRON) — A man was killed in what police believe was a gang-related shooting in Salinas Thursday night, according to Salinas Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Mesa and North Main streets after gunfire was detected in the area.

Police also received a report of a gunshot victim in front of 2143 N. Main St.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a 43-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are not releasing his name until his family members are notified.

No witnesses have come forward, and there are very few leads in the case, investigators said.

The suspect was described as wearing dark clothes and was last seen running north on North Main St., police said.

Police say the victim is a known gang member, but the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The homicide is being investigated as gang-related.

The shooting marks the 11th homicide in Salinas this year.