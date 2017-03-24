Santa Clara police bust hash oil operation

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Santa Clara police busted a hash oil operation earlier in March, according to authorities.

But that’s only part of the story.

Police say they were checking on Mark Villarreal at his home on the 2000 block of Jackson Street as part of his parole.

“Upon arrival, SET Detectives located Villarreal seated in the front driver’s seat of his vehicle, parked in the attached garage of the residence with the garage door open,” police said.

Investigators say they found drugs in his bedroom and the hash oil operation a garage.

“A search of his person yielded a controlled substance, wallet, watch, cell phone and approximately $955 in cash. His bedroom contained drug paraphernalia,” police said.

Then, they searched his cellphone, which is legal under the conditions of his parole.

They found numerous text messages that suggested Villarreal was selling drugs.