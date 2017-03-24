Serial San Francisco burglar arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Investigators from San Francisco Police Department’s Southern Police Station arrested a man in connection with a series of burglaries that happened primarily in the Central and Southern Police Districts, San Francisco police announced Friday.

On March 18, 2017 around 5:41 p.m., officers from Mission Police Station saw 44-year-old Herman Canada of San Francisco on the 2000 block of Mission St.

The officers recognized Canada from a crime alert bulletin issued by Southern Station investigators and took him into custody without incident.

Images from surveillance cameras helped investigators identify Canada as the suspect.

Canada was later booked into San Francisco County Jail on 17 counts of burglary.

Most of the burglaries were committed during overnight hours and involved residential and commercial properties.

Canada has several prior convictions in San Francisco for possession of stolen property, grand theft, and burglary.

Burglaries for which Canada was charged include the following incidents:

November 29, 2016 1600 block of Montgomery Street (multiple victims)

January 8, 2017 300 block of Pine Street (multiple victims)

January 9, 2017 400 block of Brannan Street

February 10, 2017 400 block of Brannan Street (multiple victims)

February 23, 2017 900 block of Howard Street

March 4, 2017 Unit block of Rogers Street (multiple victims)

March 14, 2017 300 block of 4th Street

March 16, 2017 300 block of Pine Street

While an arrest has been made, police say these investigations remain open. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD You may remain anonymous.