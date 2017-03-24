SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about a major March Madness upset, a spirited father of a future NBA star, and who will fill the shoes of an ESPN legend?

With just three minutes left in the game, Xavier came back from an eight point deficit to defeat Arizona.

LaVar Ball may be the craziest parent in sports right now. He’s making claims that in his prime, he could take on Michael Jordan one on one, and that his son Lonzo is better than Steph Curry.

Samantha Ponder is taking over for the legendary Chris “Boomer” Berman on ‘Sunday NFL Countdown.’ Darya gives the girl kudos for having the guts to take on such a coveted position.

Finally, see how professional athletes celebrated National Puppy Day on social media. Gary ponders, who’s really going to tell these big men they can’t have small dogs anyway?