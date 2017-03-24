(KRON) — It all started with an argument over a man blocking someone’s driveway.

Then, it turned violent in the snap of a finger and it was all caught on camera.

It happened in one New Jersey neighborhood. A 62-year-old man was trying to get out of his driveway to get to work.

He saw a person park their car right in front of his home, and the back of the car was sticking about 3 feet into his driveway.

When the homeowner confronted the driver, the man went charging towards him and attacked him.

The victim was able to run inside, and the driver threw the victim’s phone at the house and took off.

So far, no arrests have been made.