ORINDA (KRON) — Students at some Bay Area high schools are hearing about a confirmed case of meningitis that could have spread at a recent swim meet at Miramonte High School in Orinda.

The Contra Costa County Health Department confirms one case of meningitis in the county. Based on some emails parents have told KRON4 about, it is a student on the Miramonte High swim team.

Their swim team recently competed in a meet at Dougherty Valley High School on Mar. 18.

As such, health and school officials have been giving parents of athletes who were at that meet a heads up.

They were urged to take their kids to the doctor to get antibiotics for meningitis, just as a precaution.

Some students KRON4 talked with feel like the situation is being handled the best it can be.

“I think it is….They are alerting people, and i feel like that’s a good idea to alert people, but not to make mass hysteria,” Miramonte junior Cece Free said.

Parents of athletes on a water polo team were also notified. That team was also at the meet.

Though meningitis can cause brain damage and sometimes be fatal, the health department stresses that it can’t pass through water, like in a swimming pool.

It can be passed airborne between people who are in close quarters for a long time.

The health department says only one case has been confirmed.

The symptoms of bacterial meningitis can appear quickly or over several days, according to the CDC.

Typically, they develop within three-to-seven days after exposure.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, increased sensitivity to light, and alerted mental status or confusion.

Anyone who thinks they may have meningitis should see a doctor as soon as possible.