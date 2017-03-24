VIDEO: Weather Alerts issued for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The storm the Bay Area has anticipated all week is underway Friday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

There will be widespread rain in the Bay Area.

The North Bay should prepare for 1-4 inches of rainfall.

0.5-1.5 inches are expected in the San Francisco area.

Further south, the Santa Cruz Mountains and Big Sur will see 1-3 inches of rainfall.

A Wind Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service throughout the Bay Area.

Winds will reach speeds up to 45 mph.

The advisory is in place in the North Bay from 6:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For the Peninsula, East Bay, and Santa Cruz Mountains, the advisory is set from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service warns that downed trees and power lines are possible during these strong gusts.

Gusty southerly winds expected today for portions of the area. A Wind Advisory is in effect. https://t.co/pTYjWbvc8y pic.twitter.com/B9Ulw7GjwI — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 24, 2017