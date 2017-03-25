2 arrested with outstanding warrants, loaded gun in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON) — A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday in Milpitas on several charges related to their outstanding warrants, according to Milpitas Police Department.

Around 9:25 p.m. police stopped a 2015 silver Ford Explorer on North McCarthy Blvd. near Ranch Dr. after noticing the SUV had no license plates.

The driver was 37-year-old Jorge Adrian Barra-Molina of San Jose. Police found that he had a misdemeanor warrant for petty theft from the Milpitas Police Department.

24-year-old Janae Elizabeth Patel of Morgan Hill was a passenger in the car. She was found to have a misdemeanor warrant for a drug violation from the San Jose State University Police Department. Patel was also on probation for theft in Santa Clara County.

When officers searched the car, they found a loaded .45 caliber handgun concealed under the driver’s seat.

Barra-Molina was booked into the Santa Clara County main jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, for possession of a concealed and loaded firearm in a vehicle, and for his misdemeanor warrant.

Patel was booked into the Santa Clara County main jail for her misdemeanor warrant.