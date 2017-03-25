20-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in East Bay

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday morning after being struck by multiple cars in Pleasant Hill, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:40 a.m. CHP responded to a report of a hit-and-run on northbound Highway 680 just south of Monument Blvd.

When officers arrived they found that the Antioch man had been hit by three cars.

He was pronounced dead before being taken to a hospital.

CHP officials said the driver of the first car to hit the pedestrian left the area.

The drivers of the other two cars stopped and gave officers statements.

It appears that a white Acura Integra was the first car to hit the pedestrian, and the driver continued north on Highway 680.

The man was then hit by an Audi SUV and a Toyota Corolla.

This was the second fatality on Highway 680 this morning.

Earlier a person died in a rollover crash in Pleasanton near Stoneridge Drive.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run collision or the events leading up to it is asked to call Officer Mitchell at (925) 646-4980.

Bay city News contributed to this article.