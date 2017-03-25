8 Pleasant Hill families displaced after apartment in flames

PLEASANT HILL (KRON)– An apartment complex went up in flames Friday night, forcing eight families out of their homes.

The two-alarm fire broke out near Contra Costa Boulevard.

A total of eight units were affected by the fire.

One resident, Mark Bok, who lived in the complex for nearly 11 years, was home with his son when the fire occurred.

He had to be helped down by firefighters because the apartment’s stairway was near flames.

Bok said he will be out of his home for about four to six weeks.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

