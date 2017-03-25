California representatives tackle health care during town hall in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The highest ranking democrat in the House of Representatives was in a San Francisco high school auditorium and took questions from the crowd on Saturday.

“I wanted to hear about the Russian influence, I wanted to hear about the environment, and I was curious about pretty much everything that was going on in there,” said one attendee.

The town hall took place in Balboa High School’s auditorium.

California Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Jackie Speier tackled the biggest item on the list, which was health care.

Both representatives were happy about the American Health Care Act dying on the vine this week and shared their thoughts on what’s to come.

“We are not going to erode this law and allow Americans to go without health insurance and health care, ” said Representative Jackie Speier.

The words from the two California Representatives didn’t resonate with everyone in the room the same.

“Please come out, speaker Pelosi, and say, ‘We support single payer. That’s our aim; that’s what we’re going for,'” shouted someone from the crowd.