CHP: Person found dead on Highway 280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was found dead Friday night on northbound Interstate 280 in San Francisco, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident was first reported around 10:58 p.m. south of the Alemany Boulevard on-ramp.

A body was found in the roadway, but it is unclear if the person was hit by a car, CHP said.

CHP issued a Sig-alert at 11:16 p.m., and all lanes were blocked just south of the on-ramp while crews investigated the scene.

The Sig-alert was canceled at 1:12 a.m.

There are no further details available at this time.

