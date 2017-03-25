Crash blocking lanes of I-80 near Carquinez Bridge toll plaza

VALLEJO (BCN)–A multiple-vehicle crash is blocking three lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 near the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 8:56 p.m. just west of the toll plaza on the north end of the bridge in Vallejo, CHP Officer William Ogilvie said.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, which is blocking the No. 2, 3 and 4 eastbound lanes, Ogilvie said.

A Sig-alert was issued and there is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen.

Crews are waiting for a flatbed tow truck to arrive because one of the vehicles in the crash suffered major rear-end damage, according to Ogilvie.

There have been no reports of injuries in the crash, he said.