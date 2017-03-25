Deadly crashes plague East Bay freeway

PLEASANTON (KRON) — There were two deadly crashes on Highway 680 early Saturday morning in the East Bay, according to California Highway Patrol.

The first accident happened on Highway 680 in Pleasanton.

The crash was first reported around 3:05 a.m. just south of the Stoneridge Dr. on-ramp, according to CHP.

CHP says it was a rollover crash involving a sedan and a semi truck.

Authorities did not say if more than one person was killed in the accident.

No further details are available at this time.

A second deadly crash on Highway 680 was reported around 4:28 a.m. in Pleasant Hill.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the highway just south of the Monument Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP.

The CHP has issued a Sig-alert due to the incident, and three lanes of the interstate are currently blocked.

Initial reports from the CHP indicate a pedestrian was hit by a car.

There are no further details regarding the incident available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.