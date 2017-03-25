Family still holds out hope for missing Vallejo teen Pearl Pinson

VALLEJO (KRON)– The family of 16-year-old Pearl Pinson, gather together every month to keep her spirit alive.

Pearl went missing last May after leaving for school.

Traces of her blood were found in 19-year-old Fernando Castro’s car, who died shortly after in a shootout with police.

Some members of Pearl’s family wish that Vallejo police would do more to bring about answers.

“I feel like they’re not doing their job correctly. Because it’s been ten months. it doesn’t take 10 minutes to find a little girl,” said her sister Rose Pinson.

The family hopes that a large reward is the key to finding Pearl.

“I honestly feel deep down inside if money can’t find my sister, what can,” said Rose.

A stranger, who the family now calls a friend, donated her own money to the cause.

Vallejo resident, Anna Bergman, didn’t know the Pinson family but had attended vigils for her.

“…I was sitting in an aiport in Honolulu about to go on vacation and Rose called me and right then it flashed on the TV screen that a celebrity had donated 200-thousand dollars for a different case and I wanted to do what I could,” said Bergman.

There is now a $10,000 reward to help bring Pearl Pinson home.