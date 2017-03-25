Florida man cited for eating pancakes in the street

By Published:
Courtesy of WFLA

LAKEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve charged a Florida man recorded on video sitting in the street eating pancakes.

A Lakeland police news release says Kiaron Thomas was charged Thursday with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic. He was not arrested but issued an April 25 court date.

Police first received a call Tuesday morning about a man sitting in the crosswalk of a busy intersection. The caller said the man had a small TV tray in front of him and was eating what appeared to be pancakes. Officers responded, but the man had already left.

A video of the incident was later posted on Facebook and shared in a message to police. Several people tagged the video to Thomas, who police say admitted pulling the prank.

