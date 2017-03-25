Forestville deputies arrest man suspected of killing brother

FORESTVILLE (KRON)–Deputies arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Friday night in Forestville.

Around 7:15 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 9800 block of River Road after receiving a call about a shooting.

The caller was the mother of the suspect and victim and told deputies that her son Shaun Gallon left home with a rifle.

She also informed deputies that her 36-year-old son, Shamus Gallon was shot with the rifle and provided them with Shaun’s vehicle description, a white Ford Aerostar minivan.

Deputies observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling westbound on River Road near Korbel.

Shaun was taken into custody and the rifle was located in his van.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of committing a homicide and is being held without bail.

Shamus was declared dead at the scene as resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Detectives are investigating the motive for the shooting but did share that the two brothers lived together along with their mother whose name is being withheld.

There doesn’t appear to be an altercation of any significance that led to the shooting, according to detectives.