VIDEO: Man hunt for shooting suspect on Las Vegas Blvd.

By Published: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — One person is in the hospital after being shot on S.Las Vegas Blvd. near Harmon, according to police.

There is an active hunt for the shooting suspect.

Police believe suspect barricaded themselves inside a bus on Las Vegas Blvd.

Part of the street us shut down while police investigate.

Las Vegas police and SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) are on the scene.

There are three SWAT units surrounding the bus.

The victim was transported to UMC trauma in unknown condition, according to , LVMPD officer Larry Hadfield.

“There is no credible information that there is a second suspect and no other victims have been located,” Hadfield said.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s