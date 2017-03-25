VIDEO: Man hunt for shooting suspect on Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — One person is in the hospital after being shot on S.Las Vegas Blvd. near Harmon, according to police.

There is an active hunt for the shooting suspect.

Police believe suspect barricaded themselves inside a bus on Las Vegas Blvd.

Part of the street us shut down while police investigate.

Las Vegas police and SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) are on the scene.

There are three SWAT units surrounding the bus.

The victim was transported to UMC trauma in unknown condition, according to , LVMPD officer Larry Hadfield.

“There is no credible information that there is a second suspect and no other victims have been located,” Hadfield said.

We're currently investigating a shooting that occurred on S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Harmon. There is no active shooter. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.