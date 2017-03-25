Menlo Park high-speed chase caught on camera



MENLO PARK (KRON)– Officers from the Menlo Park Police Department were in pursuit of a car along Highway 101.

The high-speed chase took officers past Whipple Road and ended at Ralston Road.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts caught dash-cam footage of the chase and said two suspects were allegedly in the vehicle with a gun.

One suspect fled on foot towards Holly Street, Roberts said.

No further information is available at this time.

