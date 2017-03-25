Palo Alto 2-alarm fire knocked down, contained to room

PALO ALTO (BCN)–Fire crews have knocked down a two-alarm blaze in Palo Alto this afternoon.

The fire department initially wrote on Twitter at 4:01 p.m. about the fire in the 800 block of East Charleston Road.

Less than 10 minutes later, fire officials said the blaze had been contained to a single room in a building and that the rest of the building would not need to be evacuated.

No other information about the fire was immediately available this afternoon.

Fire is knocked down– room and contents fire. The building is not going to be evacuated. Residents should shelter in place. — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 25, 2017

Fire crews are working a 2nd alarm fire on the 800 block of E CHARLESTON RD. — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 25, 2017