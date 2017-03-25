Palo Alto 2-alarm fire knocked down, contained to room

PALO ALTO (BCN)–Fire crews have knocked down a two-alarm blaze in Palo Alto this afternoon.

The fire department initially wrote on Twitter at 4:01 p.m. about the fire in the 800 block of East Charleston Road.

Less than 10 minutes later, fire officials said the blaze had been contained to a single room in a building and that the rest of the building would not need to be evacuated.

No other information about the fire was immediately available this afternoon.

 

 

