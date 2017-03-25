Police looking for man who allegedly stole over $1k in Coach purses

PETALUMA (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of purses from a Petaluma Coach store on Friday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the store in the Petaluma Factory Outlets around Around 7:36 p.m. before he allegedly stole five purses worth $1,182.00.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a beige sweater, maroon pants, and an Oakland Athletics scarf.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Officer Suhrke at 707-781-1214 and reference case number 17-1497.