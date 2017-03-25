San Jose police investigating suspicious death

SAN JOSE (KRON)– San Jose police are investigating the suspicious death a man found with visible injuries on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Bard Street after receiving a report of a person down and not breathing.

Once on scene officers discover an adult male with serious injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

The motives and circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

No suspect have been identified.

Police will not release the identity of the victim until it’s confirmed and next of kin are notified.