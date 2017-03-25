Tiny house on the market built by Concord high school students



CONCORD (KRON)– In the Bay Area’s hot housing market, one tiny house in Concord drew a line of prospective buyers on Saturday.

The tiny house was built entirely by Concord High students and is priced at an affordable $20,000.

The home is around 258 square feet and can accommodate two people.

It also comes equipped with lights and running water.

The house was the project of Concord High School’s construction technology class and is being auctioned off this month.

“It was one of my favorite classes my senior year, one the best I ever took in high school really,” said one student home builder Curt Murphree.

Concord High’s construction and technology teacher, Tom Trowbridge, said he couldn’t turn students away.

“I had kids staying after school, working late, coming in on the weekends. Just the engagement was huge. I never had a class that engaged in a project,” said Trowbridge.

The students expect the sale of the tiny house will make the construction technology class a sustaining home building endeavor.