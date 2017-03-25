VIDEO: Fans rally with Mayor Schaaf to keep Raiders in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Saturday Raider fans are rallying in support of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s press conference to fight the team’s potential move to Vegas.

The press conference marks the last opportunity to convince NFL owners, who vote on the move Monday, that keeping the team in Oakland is in the best interests of the team, NFL and its legendarily loyal fans.

The press conference itself is not open to the public but fans are gathering outside the Eastside Coliseum Club on the BART plaza.

“This press conference is the last chance to show owners that there is tremendous public support for keeping the Raiders in Oakland,” said Ray Bobbitt, founder of the Oakland Economic Impact and Legal Action Committee.

Representatives of the Lott Group and Fortress Investment Group representatives will attend the press conference where they and Mayor Schaaf will argue that Oakland’s stadium plan is superior to the one in Las Vegas.

SaveOaklandSports, the Oakland Raiders Booster Club, Stay In Oakland, The Black Hole, The Oakland Economic Impact and Legal Action Committee, Knights of the Shield and FanFairness.org are all involved in the campaign to keep the Raiders in Oakland.

“We are asking the NFL owners to please return the financial and emotional investment that Oakland and the East Bay have made in the Raiders since 1960 and reward this loyalty by keeping the team in its true home,” said SaveOaklandSports Co-founder Jim Zelinski. “Oakland – with a new stadium – has the potential to be one of the strongest markets for the NFL for generations.”

NFL relocation guidelines state that a team has to prove that it does not have strong community support and has exhausted all options for a new stadium in its existing market, according to Zelinski.

Fans are gathering to demonstrate that there is definitely no shortage of community support for their beloved Silver and Black.

They are at the press conference in droves, dressed in classic Raider fan attire, cheering and holding signs reading “Stay in Oakland,” and “Las Vegas – If You Build We Won’t Come.”