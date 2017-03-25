VIDEO: New BART station opens in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — All aboard! BART’s brand new station in Fremont welcomed passengers for the first time Saturday morning.

The Warm Springs/South Fremont station is now the closest one to San Jose.

KRON4’s Averi Harper was there to see commuters take their first rides.

She says the station is state of the art, complete with solar panels, 42 spaces for charging electronic cars, and more than 2,000 parking spaces.

Averi talked to one of the very first passengers, who was thrilled about the convenient location.

The total cost of the station came out to $890 million, which was actually $100 million under budget.

This is just one of three new stations expected to open this year.

