SAN RAFAEL (BCN) — Law enforcement officials conducted a human trafficking operation in San Rafael on Friday that led to the arrest of 12 men, police said.

During the operation, San Rafael police officers and Marin County sheriff’s deputies targeted prostitution-related crimes in hotels in San Rafael.

The focus of the operation was to promote awareness about human trafficking and educate those soliciting sex about their conduct.

According to police, the operation resulted in the arrest of 12 men who allegedly solicited prostitution. They were between 19 and 63 years old and all were from San Rafael.

They were all released with citations.

Law enforcement officials also contacted a sex worker, however, the 42-year-old woman from Daly City did not meet the criteria for being a victim of human trafficking, police said.