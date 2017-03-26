CONCORD (BCN) — Two men were arrested in Concord Saturday after a neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood and it turned out to be a vehicle stolen elsewhere in the city Friday night, police said.

Timothy Standfill, 33, and Sosaia Afu, 25, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and probation violation, according to police.

Earlier Saturday, a resident had called to report that his vehicle was stolen from the area of Esperanza Drive sometime Friday night.

Later, a resident called to report a vehicle that was parked nearby that they didn’t recognize and felt was suspicious. Officers responded and determined it was the stolen car, police said.

Witnesses described two men who were seen driving the car and officers were eventually able to find and arrest Standfill and Afu in connection with the theft, according to police.