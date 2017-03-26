Florida deputies search for 19-year-old accused of hitting pregnant woman with car door

By WFLA Web Staff Published:

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Pasco County, Florida are asking for help finding a woman accused of grabbing a pregnant woman by the hair, and then hitting her with an open car door.

Investigators say 19-year-old Itashlie Negron was in an argument Sunday morning with a 21-year-old pregnant woman on Lee Avenue in Dade City. When the argument escalated, deputies say Negron grabbed the pregnant woman by the hair.

The sheriff’s office says Negron then backed away in her car with the door open, which hit the pregnant woman. The door also hit another car and a second woman. Negron then drove away.

She is now wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a pregnant female.

If you have any information about where Negron is, you’re asked to call 911.

