Fresno woman fulfills dying father’s dream

FRESNO (KRON)– A student in Fresno fulfilled her dying father’s dream to see her graduate even though doctors said otherwise.

Optometry student Coreeliza Tayong was told by doctors her father wouldn’t live past six months.

Her 79-year-old father, Virgilia Tayong, suffered from acute respiratory failure.

“He just couldn’t breathe anymore and he told God I’m not ready to go yet my youngest still needs to graduate,” said Coreeliza Tayong.

Her father’s last wish was to see his daughter turn her tassel and Tayong’s school made sure that happened.

The school held a small ceremony in her father’s hospital room.

“Call me Doctor Tayong my accomplishments are your accomplishments, Papa,” said Tayong.

She completed her mission and fulfilled her father’s dream.