Fresno woman fulfills dying father’s dream

By Published:

FRESNO (KRON)– A student in Fresno fulfilled her dying father’s dream to see her graduate even though doctors said otherwise.

Optometry student Coreeliza Tayong was told by doctors her father wouldn’t live past six months.

Her 79-year-old father, Virgilia Tayong, suffered from acute respiratory failure.

“He just couldn’t breathe anymore and he told God I’m not ready to go yet my youngest still needs to graduate,” said Coreeliza Tayong.

Her father’s last wish was to see his daughter turn her tassel and Tayong’s school made sure that happened.

The school held a small ceremony in her father’s hospital room.

“Call me Doctor Tayong my accomplishments are your accomplishments, Papa,” said Tayong.

She completed her mission and fulfilled her father’s dream.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s