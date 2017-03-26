Oakland Raiders fans pen letter to NFL owners

OAKLAND (KRON)– On Sunday a letter to NFL owners from some concerned Raiders fans circulated.

Fans in Oakland and officials have been vocal about keeping the Raiders, but a vote amongst NFL owners on Monday could change that.

In the letter written by several Raiders supporters, it highlights the financial and emotional impact of the potential relocation to Las Vegas.

An excerpt of the letter can be found below.

March 26, 2017

OPEN LETTER FROM OAKLAND RAIDERS FAN GROUPS TO RAIDERS OWNER MARK DAVIS AND ALL NFL OWNERS

“That Thursday night game against Kansas City shows you the kind of fan loyalty we have here (in Oakland). You can’t buy that anywhere.” – quote from Raiders owner Mark Davis on fan support in Oakland following the team’s home victory in a pounding, cold rain over the Chiefs (2014 season) before a SELLOUT CROWD in a newspaper article.

To the National Football League owners:

Thank you for considering this letter whose purpose is to:

1) Convince you that the Raiders and the NFL are better off economically with the team in Oakland and reject its proposed move to Las Vegas.

2) Request that the NFL follow its own relocation guidelines – which we consider to be a de facto contract with fans -and

3) Document our concern that false perceptions/narratives may have unduly influenced a decision that will once again devastate legendarily loyal fans who have helped the Raiders thrive in Oakland for generations.

Please uphold your primary advertising slogan – “Football is Family”- and make a major statement to fans across the country that they indeed matter by rejecting the Raiders move to Las Vegas.

The ‘Parade of Relocations’ – including the iconic Chargers and Rams in the last year – must end.

We believe that moving the Raiders will be a negative “tipping point” for the NFL. Thousands of fans may very well be turned-off forever by what they perceive is the NFL’s lack of loyalty to its most important constituents– the fans!

Fans generally believe that Oakland has indeed presented a workable option that could work long-term for the Raiders and A’s. But, it appears that Oakland was eliminated as an option long ago.

Fans have been whipsawed for years. They’ve been alternately buoyed, confused and now jolted after hearing Mr. Davis say for years that he wanted to stay in the city where his team greatly benefitted for more than four decades while at the same time the franchise eyed Los Angeles, Carson, San Antonio and now Las Vegas as its new ‘home.’

Alameda County/City of Oakland officials, fans and economists have reached the same conclusion: keeping the Raiders in Oakland is in the NFL’s best interest. Indeed, nationally-known economist Roger Knoll was quoted as saying that the probability that the “numbers” will work in Las Vegas are “pretty close to zero.”

A recent San Francisco Chronicle editorial also noted: “The NFL owes it to Oakland fans – and to its long-term interest – to reject the Raiders’ move” (to Las Vegas).” In addition, the editorial noted, “it’s not just a matter of sentiment. As a place for investment, there is no comparison between the size, wealth and economic diversity of the Bay Area and the roller-coaster of the gambling- dependent Las Vegas Market.”

· RAIDERS DON’T MEET NFL’S RELOCATION GUIDELINES (An implied contract with fans).

The OAKLAND Raiders season tickets waiting list reportedly has 14,400 to 20,000 people! (NFL relocation guidelines state that a team must show that support is decreasing). The Raiders and the NFL CANNOT plausibly maintain that support in Oakland is dwindling; it’s INCREASING!

In addition, a team must exhaust all options in its current home-market. We also understand the NFL is claiming the Oakland A’s are a roadblock to a new Raiders stadium in Oakland. But A’s President Dave Kaval has stated that “we want the Raiders to stay in Oakland.” So that roadblock must be taken off the table!

Both the Raiders and A’s can build new stadiums at the Coliseum and the A’s may yet build a new stadium at another location. So, the NFL’s assertion that the A’s are a roadblock doesn’t make sense to fans and other community observers.

The land, financing, infrastructure and an irreplaceable fan base are in place in Oakland. Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask believes the Coliseum site is the best in the country.

For the record, some fans continued to buy season tickets after reading the NFL’s relocation guidelines and concluding the Raiders would not be allowed to move. Very few people wanted to buy tickets for a team they thought might abandon Oakland again; And no fan we know of wants to help finance a new stadium in Las Vegas. Oakland fans relied in part on the NFL’s guidelines.

The NFL’s relocation criteria stipulate that a team must try to ensure stability and good relations in its hometown market. For the last three years at least, fans have been subjected to reports that the team was exploring moves to Los Angeles, Carson, San Antonio and Las Vegas. This did not foster stability and fan loyalty in the Oakland “home” market.

In addition, we were told the Raiders were on a “parallel track” in Oakland and Carson. The team acquired an option on land in Carson but not- as far as we know – in Oakland – its home market.