OAKLAND (KRON) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says there is “no clear proposal” for a Raiders stadium site in Oakland, according to a report from NFL.com.

On Friday in a letter, Goodell responded to Oakland’s last-ditch effort to keep the team in their home city.

“At this date, there remains no clear proposal regarding the site, how it will be developed, the nature of the participation by Fortress or other parties, or what approvals are in place for development,” Goodell said. “In addition, the long-term nature of the commitment to the A’s remains a significant complication and the resolution of that issue remains unknown. Other significant uncertainties, which we have previously identified, remain unaddressed.”

On Monday, the NFL owners are expected to vote on allowing the Raiders to relocate to Las Vegas.

Most NFL insiders believe Raiders owner Mark Davis will get the 24 out of 32 votes necessary to move the team.

On Friday, Mayor Schaaf finally made public the plans for a new Raiders and A’s stadium on the current site of the Oakland Coliseum and Arena.

“We’re not giving up in the fourth quarter,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. “Since I took office two years ago, I have been focused on taking a team-centered approach that is responsible to the Raiders, the NFL, the fans and the taxpayers of Oakland. We’ve been successful in doing the environmental clearance, aligning the City and the County which jointly own the land, engaging the league and bringing partners to the table in the Lott Group and Fortress who have the financial backing, compassion for this community and intimate knowledge of the game — on and off the field — to get a deal done. All that’s missing is the Raiders.”

In Oakland’s proposal, The Fortress Investment Group led by Ronnie Lott would lend the Raiders $600 million, Oakland would be responsible for $200 million in infrastructure improvements. The City would use its share of taxes generated by the stadium and mixed-use development to fund the infrastructure plan.

But Goodell says Oakland’s ability to host an NFL team will be under review.

“All of these efforts, ours and yours, have not yet identified a viable solution,” Goodell said in the letter. “At our upcoming meeting, the clubs will consider the Raiders’ application to move to Las Vegas. A key part of that discussion will be a thorough review of our collective efforts in Oakland.”

On Saturday, Raider fans were rallying in support of Schaaf’s press conference to fight the team’s potential move to Vegas.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter will be at the owner’s meeting and will have live reports Sunday and Monday on KRON4 News.

KRON4’s Vince Cestone, Julianne Herrera, and Aaron Pero contributed to this report.