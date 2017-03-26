Sebastopol police searching for man who fled vehicle after stopped

SEBASTOPOL (BCN)—Police in Sebastopol hoping the public can help locate a suspect who fled his vehicle after officers attempted to stop his vehicle on Thursday.

At 3:07 p.m., a Sebastopol police officer initiated a traffic stop on a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu in the area of McKinley Street and Laguna Park Way.

The driver of the vehicle did not yield to the officer’s emergency lights and continued to drive east on McKinley Street.

The suspect pulled into a parking lot where he had no room to continue evading police. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran from it, refusing to listen to the officer’s commands to stop.

A foot chase ensued and additional police officers, as well as Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies, responded to assist in the search. A sheriff’s helicopter was also deployed to assist in the search, which lasted an hour.

The suspect was last seen headed west on Palm Avenue near Petaluma Avenue.

He is described as a black man in his early 20s, tall and with dreadlocks and wearing all red clothing, police said.

Police do not know why the suspect fled.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sebastopol Police Department at (707) 829-4400.