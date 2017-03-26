SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A Sunnyvale man has been arrested for allegedly sending harmful matter to minors, police said.

Moises Martin, 21, is accused of sending the harmful matter to a 13-year-old girl, police said. The girl told school officials on Friday about her incident with Martin.

Investigators said they found Martin, who is a volunteer for a community service and senior center, made inappropriate comments to her through social media. Martin was the girl’s coach for an after-school volleyball team.

Officers said they found another girl who was a victim of Martin.

Martin was arrested and booked into county jail on a felony charge of sending harmful matter to a minor and two misdemeanor charges of annoying and molesting a minor, police said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (408)-730-7297.