CONCORD (KRON)– Turkeys in Concord barged onto the roads and disrupted traffic on Sunday.

Concord police were called to the area of Grant Street after a couple of turkeys posed a traffic hazard.

In a Facebook post, officers warned residents of feeding the birds and allowing the to get comfortable.

Contra Costa Animal Services doesn’t respond to turkey complaints unless the are injured or creating a public safety hazard, according to officers.