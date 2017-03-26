United Airlines in hot water after banning 2 girls from flight over dress code

DENVER (CNN/KRON)– An obscure dress code requirement is part of a United Airlines employee perk and it caused a stir on Twitter on Sunday.

The dust-up over United’s rules came after another passenger, Shannon Watts, tweeted about seeing a United gate agent refusing to allow girls in leggings to board a flight.

1) A @united gate agent isn’t letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

United’s initial response — that it “shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed” — exacerbated the confusion and anger online.

The airline later clarified it’s response after twitter users questioned the airline on if it could deny customers based on what they wore.

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

The longstanding policy requires those who enjoy the perks of airline employment, which include free travel passes for family and guests, to present themselves in a way that represents the airline well.

According to the policy, which was provided to CNNMoney by a United employee, “pass riders” aren’t allowed to wear clothing that doesn’t look “neat and professional.”

That includes form-fitting lycra or spandex tops, pants and dresses, offensive or derogatory words or graphics on clothing, “excessively dirty” clothing that has holes or tears, or anything that is “inappropriately revealing.”

“Pass riders should use good judgment and common sense” about items not explicitly on their list, according to the policy.