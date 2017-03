VALLEJO (BCN) — A man was shot Sunday morning in Vallejo in what may have been a domestic dispute, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:07 a.m. at the Marina Heights Apartments at 135 Carolina St., police Lt. K. Bartlett said.

Police said a female suspect was waving a gun around and fired one shot, which hit a 25-year-old man.

He was taken to a hospital. Bartlett said no suspects are at large.