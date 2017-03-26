SAN JOSE (KRON) — Friends and family are celebrating the life of a former South Bay Little League coach and security guard.

A half dozen Bay Area bands gathered Saturday night in San Jose for a benefit concert to remember Frank Navarro.

Navarro was stabbed to death last month while working security at a nightclub.

Navarro’s family says he got into a scuffle with the suspects after someone was turned away for using a fake ID.

Navarro was a Little League coach who mentored and touched the lives of many kids.

The proceeds from the event will help the family pay for funeral and burial expenses.

Six people have been charged with Navarro’s murder.