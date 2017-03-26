GRASS VALLEY (KRON) — With rain back in the forecast, public works crews in Grass Valley are worried that a massive sinkhole will expand.

Grass Valley public works officials say the 60-foot sinkhole formed in just a matter of hours during a winter storm. They say it took them by surprise.

Crews have set sandbags and tires around the sinkhole to hold back more dirt from forming.

Officials say they check the area every day, especially when wet weather is expected.

Grass Valley public works officials are currently working to repair the culvert and stabilize the ground before the wet weather hits again.