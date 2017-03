LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Robbers in Las Vegas hit a high-end jewelry store at the Bellagio resort and casino on Saturday.

A picture taken by a witness shows one suspect wearing a pig mask.

Authorities say three burglars wearing masks used sledgehammers to smash the glass in the jewelry store.

The burglary put the Bellagio on lockdown, sending panicked guests rushing outside.

Police arrested three suspects.

Authorities believe at least one had a gun, but no shots were fired.

No one was injured.